BEVERLY — A biotechnology company based at the Cummings Center has closed after declaring bankruptcy.
LexaGene Holdings Inc. announced Friday that it has “ceased operations,” laid off its staff, and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Boston.
LexaGene started in Vancouver in 2016 before moving to the Cummings Center in Beverly. Its founder and CEO, Jack Regan, is a 1990 graduate of Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford, according to his Linkedin page. In 2018, the company expanded its operations at 500 Cummings Center, including a biosafety laboratory.
Regan, who has a degree in biology from the University of New Hampshire and a Ph.D. in virology from the University of California at San Francisco, invented a system to detect biological contaminants, pathogens and other molecular markers in samples from humans, animals and food. LexaGene’s customers included biopharmaceutical companies and veterinary hospitals.
In a press release on the company’s website, Regan said LexaGene was unable to secure the necessary funding to continue operations.
“Unfortunately, market conditions, lack of technology adoption, and the lengthy sales cycle in the biopharma industry have been too much to overcome,” Regan said. “We regret the impact this will have on our investors, customers, and employees.”
LexaGene has liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million, according to its bankruptcy filing. The filing will result in a federal appointment of a bankruptcy trustee to liquidate the company’s assets and distribute any proceeds.
The company said it does not expect that the liquidation proceeds “will be sufficient to satisfy the claims of all creditors,” and said it is “unlikely” that the company’s shareholders will receive any distribution from the proceeds.
The company said its board of directors remained intact and that it does not intend to seek a voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange, a stock exchange in Canada.
