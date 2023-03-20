BEVERLY — A drug development company in Beverly has been accused of operating a “Ponzi scheme” by using cash and machinery from a client to fund its own projects.
A lawsuit filed in Salem Superior Court claims The Salzman Group took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a New Jersey-based hemp distributor to produce hemp and cannabinoid products but failed to live up to their agreement.
The distributor, Delta Technologies, said The Salzman Group’s actions amounted to a “Ponzi scheme” that cost Delta more than $700,000 in cash and machinery that it invested in the failed projects.
The lawsuit names Dr. Andrew Salzman, the chairman and CEO of The Salzman Group, as a defendant. The company has facilities at Cummings Center in Beverly as well as in London, Israel and Australia, according to its website.
Salzman, who according to the lawsuit lives in Israel and Massachusetts, could not be reached for comment. The company’s website says he is a physician, scientist, inventor and biomedical entrepreneur who studied English literature at Yale College and medicine at Harvard Medical School.
According to the lawsuit, Salzman agreed to put together a “large team of scientists” to help Delta Technologies and its manager, Alexander Jacobs, obtain a patent to produce several different types of hemp products. Jacobs and Delta Technologies agreed to pay the Salzman Group $20,000 per month for the project.
The lawsuit said Salzman at first told Jacobs that scientists had made “dramatic” short-term progress. But the suit alleges that Salzman eventually stopped giving Jacobs updates or providing evidence of progress toward a commercially viable product.
The lawsuit said Jacobs also agreed to contribute cash to the Salzman Group to start a small laboratory in Beverly to produce a “rare cannabinoid” to sell in Europe and “across the world.” Jacobs said the company “never delivered the product on time,” and deliveries that were made were “too small” to fulfill all of Jacob’s clients’ orders. Jacobs said he later learned that Salzman had never moved production of the product to the Beverly laboratory.
The lawsuit said Jacobs also provided “several pieces of machinery” to aid in production of the product and has not been allowed to retrieve them.
The lawsuit said the Salzman Group “intended to and did defraud Plaintiffs out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to pursue their own interests, and had no intent to ever produce the product Plaintiffs needed.”
The lawsuit accuses the Salzman Group of breach of contract and fraud, and seeks a jury trial and a judgment that doubles or triples the damages.
Jacobs and Delta Technologies, through their attorney, declined to comment for this story.
