BEVERLY — Beverly Bootstraps is holding its 21st annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive this year. The program puts new backpacks and school supplies into the hands of kids who cannot afford them.
Anyone who wants to donate can order new supplies online through Wednesday, July 20, at www.roonga.com/beverlybackpacks2022. All supplies ordered will be delivered directly to Beverly Bootstraps.
Distribution of supplies to clients will begin Aug. 15 via curbside pickup at Beverly Bootstraps, 35 Park St. in Beverly. The agency serves the communities of Beverly, Manchester, Essex, Hamilton and Wenham. If you are in need, call Beverly Bootstraps at 978-927-1561.