BEVERLY — The city would add three new police officers and increase spending on roads and sidewalks under a budget proposed by Mayor Mike Cahill last Thursday.
The total general fund budget for fiscal year 2023 would be $150.6 million, an increase of $6.4 million over the original 2022 budget, or 4.4%.
In a letter to the City Council, Cahill said much of the increase is due to contractual obligations for school and city employees, as well as rising costs for pensions, health care premiums, and trash and recycling pickup. He said the “lion’s share” of the budget is dedicated to paying salaries and other related costs to support “hard working city employees.”
“As these costs escalate year over year, our first challenge each year is to develop a budget that allows us to continue to deliver the same level of services as the prior year,” Cahill wrote.
The budget includes funding for three new police patrol officer positions in the coming fiscal year, as well as for two other new positions — an assistant finance director and a part-time outreach coordinator in the Council on Aging.
Cahill said his budget proposal also asks for a $700,000 increase in the city’s appropriation for roads and sidewalks, for a total of $2.7 million. That is in addition to $1.5 million in state funds for roads and sidewalks.
Major spending increases in the budget include:
- $1.9 million in salary increases and other contractual obligations for school employees
- $1 million in salary-related increases for city employees
- $613,000 in a state-mandated increase to the city’s pension fund
- $407,000 increase in the city’s as
- sessment to Essex Tech because more Beverly public school students will attend the school
- $291,000 increase in health care premiums
- $200,000 increase in sanitation costs through the city’s trash and recycling contract
- $188,000 increase in state assessments, almost all of which will pay for Beverly children to attend public schools in other communities through the school choice program or to attend charter schools
- $157,500 for a state-mandated five-year revaluation of all properties in the city
- $50,000 increase in integrated pest management
The City Council will discuss the proposed budget in a series of meetings at City Hall, beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 21 at 7 p.m.
