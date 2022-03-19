BEVERLY — A business in Beverly is selling T-shirts to raise money to help the people of Ukraine.
Parlee Cycles Inc. said all proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go directly to to the International Rescue Committee (rescue.org) relief organization. The IRC says on its website that it is supporting evacuation efforts in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and providing displaced families with groceries, blankets, warm clothes and other essentials.
Parlee owners Bob and Isabel Parlee said in a press release that they felt a "pressing need" to do something for the families affected by the war in Ukraine.
"At some point just making bikes is not enough," Bob Parlee said. "We wanted to directly connect with the thousands of cyclists around the world who ride our bikes and ask them to try to help out, even in a small way."
The T-shirts, which have a Ukrainian flag on the front, are available for $35 at store.parleecycles.com.