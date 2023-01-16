BEVERLY — A Beverly company affiliated with former President Donald Trump offered a job to a key witness in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a recently released transcript.
Bradley Crate, the CEO of Red Curve Solutions on Conant Street, offered a job to former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in the midst of her witness interviews with the House Select Committee investigating the attack, according to a transcript that the committee released last month.
Crate and his company, a campaign compliance firm, have been associated with Trump since Trump’s campaign for president in 2016. Crate is currently listed as the treasurer and custodian of records for the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign committee.
Hutchinson told select committee investigators that she interviewed with Red Curve Solutions via Zoom on May 10, 2022, after she had already testified twice before the committee and was scheduled to do so a week later. Red Curve withdrew the job offer two weeks later, after Hutchinson had been more forthcoming with the committee in her third deposition, Hutchinson said.
“I received an email from Red Curve Solutions that they were respectfully denying my employment prospects with them,” Hutchinson said, according to the transcript. “I said, ‘Thank you so much.’”
Hutchinson is the former White House aide who made a dramatic televised appearance before the committee on June 28 in which she testified that Trump, among other things, tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine and lunged at a Secret Service agent in an attempt to go to the scene of the riot at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks.
Before that highly visible appearance, Hutchinson had been giving behind-the-scenes deposition interviews to the select committee, raising concern among Trump allies about what she would say about Trump’s role in the insurrection.
In a Sept. 14 interview with the committee, Hutchinson said the job offer from Red Curve was one of several that Trump allies dangled in front of her as they urged her to remain loyal to Trump.
Hutchinson said that Stefan Passantino, a lawyer who worked in the Trump White House and agreed to represent Hutchinson, told her on March 1 that, “We’re gonna get you a really good job in Trump world. You don’t need to apply other places. We’re gonna get you taken care of. We want to keep you in the family.”
About two months later, on May 5, two other Trump associates, Justin Clark and Alex Cannon, told Hutchinson about a job opportunity with Red Curve Solutions. Hutchinson said she emailed Red Curve and Crate responded the next day inviting her to do a Zoom interview.
“And it, again, wasn’t really an interview,” Hutchinson told select committee investigators, according to the transcript. “It was just, ‘Justin, Alex, and Stefan have great things to say about you. We really want to bring you on board.’”
Hutchinson said she asked a few questions about the company and said, “Yeah, it would be great.”
Red Curve Solutions was formed in 2008 by Crate, who lived in Beverly at the time and had worked on Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. Crate is listed in Federal Election Commission records as the treasurer for six Trump-affiliated political action committees, including Save America, which has raised more than $100 million over the last two years, according to FEC records.
Last fall, several news outlets reported that a federal grand jury is investigating the Save America PAC. The Jan. 6 select committee had raised questions about whether Trump’s fundraising operation misled people into donating with its false claims of election fraud.
Crate did not return a message for this story.
