BEVERLY — Microline Surgical, Inc. was recognized with a Manufacturer of the Year Award at the 6th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony in Worcester on Sept. 28.
The award was presented by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, a group of more than 60 state legislators focused on training for manufacturing employees to encourage innovation and expand education opportunities in the manufacturing sector.
Microline was nominated by state Rep. Jerry Parisella, of Beverly, for the company’s dedication and commitment toward sustainability and the advancement of manufacturing in Massachusetts.
For the past 30 years, Microline has been serving customers within minimally invasive surgical specialties by designing and manufacturing surgical instrumentation and electro-surgical devices. Microline’s signature ReNew product line features reposable instrumentation, which includes a reusable surgical handpiece with more than 25 disposable interchangeable scissor, grasper, and dissector tips. The unique design enables hospitals and surgical centers to reduce the amount of waste generated in their operating rooms and improves efficiencies, according to Microline.
Based in Beverly, Microline has a global presence providing solutions for customers in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It is part of the HOYA Group.
“The entire team is proud and honored to receive this award that recognizes Microline Surgical for our progress in sustainability and the advancement of manufacturing,” said Jack McCaughey, Vice President of Operations. “Our goal is to passionately provide solutions to improve the quality of life for everyone with high quality instruments that are produced right here in Massachusetts.”