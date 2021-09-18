BEVERLY — From the 7-year-old boy who cut the ribbon to the retired police officers who could only dream that such a day would happen, the reaction to the new Beverly police station was pretty universal on Friday.
“Magnificent,” retired police captain Alan Petersen said. “Overwhelming,” former police chief John Cassola said. “Fun,” added second-grade ribbon-cutter Colin Beattie.
City officials and current and former officers gathered to officially cut the ribbon on the $29 million station, which opened last month on Elliott Street in front of the Cummings Center. The city had been trying to build a new station for about 30 years to replace the cramped station next to City Hall where the department had been located since 1938.
The new station is more than three times as big. It features a community room, spacious locker rooms and meeting rooms, a geothermal heating and cooling system, and a $200,000 computerized simulator for firearms and de-escalation training.
Petersen, who worked for the department for almost 40 years, said he spent much of that time working with various committees on plans for a new station. Those plans kept getting delayed as the city prioritized building new schools.
“To finally get this magnificent facility, it’s unbelievable,” Petersen said.
Cassola, who worked for the department for 45 years before retiring in 2007, said as he walked through the building, “It’s just hard to believe, where we used to live and now we’re here.”
“It was a long time coming,” he said.
Current police Chief John LeLacheur recalled the time he first walked into the old station after accepting the chief’s job. “I said, ‘Oh oh. What am I getting myself into?’”
LeLacheur said officers are thrilled to be in the new building and are keeping it “spotless.”
“They’re proud of the building,” he said. “And we’re going to keep it that way for the citizens.”
Also speaking at the ceremony were Mayor Mike Cahill, state Rep. Jerry Parisella, state Sen. Joan Lovely, and members of the team that designed and built the station. Colin, the 7-year-old, was front and center to cut the ribbon with a pair of oversized scissors while dressed in his police uniform.
Colin got to know Beverly police when they spotted him driving his toy police car around his home on Essex Street. Soon officers invited him to help out directing traffic. Colin and his mother, Amanda, ended up visiting 85 police stations in three counties over the summer. For his birthday, he asked for a stop sign and a slow sign.
“He liked the idea of being the person to tell people to slow down and be safe,” his mother said.
