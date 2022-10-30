BEVERLY — The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a month-long Art Exhibit from Nov. 1 to 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly.
Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Graphics, Mixed Media and Photography.
All are welcome to view all of the work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org