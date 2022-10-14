BEVERLY — The owner of a Wilmington construction company was arrested Thursday morning on charges that he engaged in a scheme to underreport wages paid out to union workers and failing to collect and pay payroll taxes, prosecutors allege.
Frank Loconte, 61, of Beverly Farms, was due in federal court Thursday afternoon for his initial appearance in the case.
A federal grand jury indicted Loconte on a total of 13 counts including mail fraud, theft from an employee benefit plan, false statements pertaining to the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and willful failure to collect and pay taxes.
Prosecutors allege that since 2009, Loconte, president of NER Construction Management and NER Management LLC, hired and bargained with several trade unions, including the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local 3 and other locals under the Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers District Council.
Per the union contracts and ERISA, Loconte was required to make payments to benefits funds for workers based on the number of hours worked and hourly rate, as well as to deduct union dues from paychecks.
Unions set up retirement and health care funds for workers, whose share of the contributions to the funds are deducted from their pay. Those funds and a contribution from the employer then go into those union health and retirement funds.
Starting in approximately 2014, prosecutors allege that Loconte would pay some workers for overtime but not report those hours to the benefit funds or make the required benefit fund payments or tax withholdings.
Some workers were allegedly paid in cash for overtime, while other times they would receive a check but without the required withholdings deducted.
He would then allegedly file false reports to the benefit funds and unions, under-reporting the overtime.
Prosecutors also say that instead of paying employment taxes, Loconte used NER business accounts to pay for personal expenses including cars, his home property tax, renovations to his home and golf memberships.
“As a result, Loconte allegedly defrauded union workers of more than $1 million for overtime work covered by the collective bargaining agreements and defrauded the IRS of more than $3 million by not making the required payroll tax and union dues withholdings and payments,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis