BEVERLY — Joshua McKenna, 11, a fifth-grader at Beverly Middle School, has already gotten his “big break” as an actor. The middle-schooler is appearing in the Huntington Theatre Company’s production of “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” a play by August Wilson.
The theater company, opened in 1982, is critically acclaimed. Among its numerous awards, it won the Tony for Outstanding Regional Theater in 2013. Earlier this month, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” opened for its run, with McKenna in it.
The play, published in 1984, is set in 1911 America, in Pittsburgh. The story is about “The Great Migration,” when, after slavery, many emancipated Black people moved “up north, into boarding houses,” Joshua’s dad, Justin McKenna, explained.
Joshua plays the part of Reuben Mercer, one of the children who lives next door to the boarding house. He will be playing half of the 36 performances in the show’s run, which is scheduled through Nov. 13.
“It’s special, because he’s (Joshua) is African American, and the cast is almost all Black,” Justin McKenna said. Joshua has been going to school in addition to his rehearsals for the past three weeks, rehearsing until 7 p.m., his dad said.
Joshua was in the North Shore Music Theatre’s 2018 production of “Bodyguard,” a musical by Alexander Dinelaris, adapted from the 1992 film. Joshua has a casting agent, who got an email for open auditions for “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” and got the role after doing a Zoom audition. He will also be in “A Christmas Carol” in Beverly, after “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.”
Go to huntingtheatre.org for more info on the show and for tickets.