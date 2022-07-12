BEVERLY — The Beverly Football Boosters' Annual Roy C. Norden Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Proceeds from the tournament go directly to support the Beverly High School football program. In 2022 the Beverly Football Boosters awarded $23,500 in scholarships to support the future academic endeavors of student football players.
The price per golfer for the tournament is $180. There is a reduced price of $140 for alumni football players from the 2017 to 2021 seasons (16 maximum). Registration is available at https://forms.gle/5Qr8cbz54o7iw3QZ8.
Businesses that would like to learn more about advertising sponsorships can contact Beverly Football Boosters President Shanin Copeland at 508-527-1428 or shanmiddle@yahoo.com.
For more information call or email Lisa Marciano at 978-239-1000 or lisamarciano1@icloud.com.