BEVERLY — A waterfront party and family celebration will be the order of the day as the 11th annual Beverly Harbor Fest will be held in Lynch Park on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Harbor Fest, from 3 to 6 p.m., will be hosted by the Beverly Harbor Management Authority in conjunction with the city of Beverly, Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce and YMCA of the North Shore.
The event will include lawn games, music in the shell, food trucks and a local craft brew beer garden at the Carriage House. Vendors will offer diverse menu selections- soul food, pizza, crepes, ice cream and pastries. Or you could stick with the “harbor” theme and sample a lobster roll or some clam chowder.
Watercraft of all kinds will be front and center with displays including a harbormaster jet boat, a rigged 420 sailboat used by the Beverly High School sailing team and the Sandy Point Sailing Program, kayaks from the Kayak Learning Center and even a dive truck from the Beverly Fire Department.
Also on hand will be the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary’s 43-foot inflatable humpback whale known as Salt.
For the kids, there will be marine/environmental educational displays, a magician and games.
IF YOU GO
11TH ANNUAL BEVERLY HARBOR FESTIVAL
Sunday, Sept. 11, 3 — 6 p.m.
David S. Lynch Park,
55 Ober St., Beverly
Admission to Harbor Fest is free.