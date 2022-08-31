BEVERLY — The 11th annual Beverly Harbor Fest will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lynch Park.
The Harbor Fest is a waterfront party and family celebration hosted by the Beverly Harbor Management Authority in conjunction with the city of Beverly, Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce and YMCA of the North Shore.
The event will include games on the lawn, food trucks, music in the shell by Music Street, and a beer garden at the Carriage House featuring beer from local craft breweries. Food vendors will sell everything from soul food, pizza, lobster rolls, clam chowder and crepes to ice cream and pastries.
There will also be a harbormaster jet boat, a rigged 420 sailboat used by the Beverly High School sailing team and the Sandy Point Sailing Program, a dive truck from the Beverly Fire Department, and kayaks from the Kayak Learning Center.
The special guest will be Salt, a 43-foot inflatable humpback whale from the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. Other activities will include games for kids, a magician, and marine/environmental educational displays.
Admission to Harbor Fest is free.