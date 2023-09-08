BEVERLY — The 12th annual Beverly Harbor Fest will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lynch Park.
Beverly Harbor Fest is a family celebration on the water sponsored and hosted by the Beverly Harbor Management Authority in conjunction with the city of Beverly, the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce, and the YMCA of the North Shore. Admission is free.
The event will include games on the lawn, food trucks, music in the shell and a beer garden at the Carriage House. This year there will be a harbormaster jet boat, a rigged 420 sailboat used by the Beverly High School sailing team and the Sandy Point Sailing Program, a dive truck from the Beverly Fire Department, and kayaks from the Kayak Learning Center.
Other activities include games for kids, a magician, and various marine/environmental/education displays. Music Street will perform for the 12th consecutive year.
A total of 11 food vendors will serve everything from soul food, pizza, lobster rolls, chowder and crepes to ice cream and pastries. The beer garden will feature beer from local craft breweries.
“Harbor Fest is for young and old alike, and marks the wind down of another wonderful beach and boating season on the North Shore,” organizers said in a press release.
People are encouraged to walk or ride their bike to Lynch Park if convenient. Overflow parking will be available on East Lothrop Street, less than a half-mile walk.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.