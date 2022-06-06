BEVERLY — To Beverly High School Principal Elizabeth Taylor, the Class of 2022 had the unusual experience of knowing the world of two schools, not one.
“School before the pandemic and school during the pandemic,” Taylor said.
The fact that the Class of 2022 was able to endure that ordeal served as one of the themes of the Beverly High School graduation ceremony on Sunday at Hurd Stadium. A total of 336 graduates received their diplomas on a sunny afternoon that belied the dark days the class survived.
“As a whole our class has been through so much,” said Brady Trask, a Class of 2022 senior who gave the welcome speech. “And because of our perseverance we are more than prepared for what the future holds.”
To illustrate how a high school class can overcome adversity, Mayor Mike Cahill listed several well-known people who graduated from high school in 1922 after going through the 1918 flu pandemic, including the mother of Martin Luther King Jr., musician Count Basie and author George Orwell. Cahill also mentioned his grandmother, Vicky Parker, who he said was an accomplished pianist and “the unofficial mayor” of the Herrick Street/Roger Conant senior apartments in Beverly.
“There is a big world out there and one right here in Beverly for you all to put your imprints on — in all kinds of wonderful ways large and small,” Cahill told the graduates.
Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said the pandemic prompted students to develop an increased awareness of issues such as economic inequality, racial disparities, and lack of basic health care.
“I challenge you to continue to stand up for what is right and moral,” she said.
Salutatorian Will Consoli joked that while the pandemic has been tough for the seniors, their generation has been through “much worse” — like making an egg the most liked post on Instagram.
“Antics aside, I would again like to congratulate us,” Consoli said. “Graduating high school is not easy.”
Valedictorian Olivia Arenburg urged her classmates to step outside their comfort zone and start to take more risks.
“Embrace your goals, because no idea is too ambitious,” she said. “No dream is too crazy.”
Class President Jillian Pelletier spoke of her struggles with panic disorder when she was a freshman and pointed to the support she received from the school and her family.
“It was not just my own determination that made it possible to continue my school career, but a few hidden gems of positivity and support to guide me through,” she said.
School Committee President Rachael Abell urged graduates to find or maintain a way to contribute to society, whether through time or money.
“No greater reward exists than helping someone else even if it just means lending an ear or joining in a neighborhood clean-up event,” she said.
The ceremony included the Beverly High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard and a performance by the Beverly High School Concert Band. The 2022 class officers were President Jillian Pelletier, Vice President Kyra Meagher, Treasurer Keegan Donohue and Secretary Nick Fox.
