BEVERLY — The Beverly High School Stage Right Drama Club will perform the play “She Kills Monsters” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Beverly High School auditorium.
Performances are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors, and $10 for adults.
“She Kills Monsters” is a dramatic comedy written by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen. It tells the story of a high school student as she deals with the death of her younger sister. When she stumbles upon her sister’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.
Tickets can be purchased by check or cash at the door on the day of the show, or online at https://unipaygold.unibank.com/transactioninfo.aspx.