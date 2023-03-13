BEVERLY — In a matter of a couple of weeks, the leadership at the top of three key city departments has changed.
Mayor Mike Cahill has hired new directors for the Council on Aging, Public Health Department, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, or DEIB. The Health Department and Council on Aging positions were left open by the recent retirements of longtime directors Bill Burke and MaryAnn Holak, while the DEIB position had been vacant for a year.
The new directors are Christopher Gomez-Farewell at the Council on Aging and Senior Community Center, Laura DelleChiaie at the Public Health Department, and Wangari Fahari at DEIB. DelleChiaie and Fahari have already started working while Gomez-Farewell’s first day is Monday.
“They’re all really impressive professionals,” Cahill said. “There’s a real energy with what these three folks are doing.”
Here’s a brief look at each of the new directors:
Christopher Gomez-Farewell, Council on Aging/Senior Center director
Gomez-Farewell, 36, has been the director of elder services in his hometown of Lynn for the last two years. He has an associates degree from North Shore Community College and a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Salem State University. He will succeed Holak, who retired in February after 17 years as executive director.
Gomez-Farewell said he started working as a driver at Bridgewell out of high school and eventually began working with seniors at the organization.
“It’s kind of been my life’s work ever since,” he said. “I was always close to my grandparents. I still have my grandmother and she’s like my best friend. I’m very passionate about helping seniors. I look at all of them like my grandparents and how they’d want to be treated and the services they need.”
Gomez-Farewell said he’d like to bring a digital literacy program to the Beverly Senior Center like the one he started in Lynn. Seniors take a 10-week course to learn computer skills and are then given an Chrome book and a free year of internet service.
“We do a lot of unique programming,” he said. “I like to have one-stop shopping for seniors — podiatrist, nail salon, barbers, everything.”
Laura DelleChiaie, Director of Public Health
DelleChiaie, 26, comes to Beverly after four years in Milton as the town’s health agent and then assistant health director. She replaces Burke, who retired in January after 24 years as Beverly’s health director.
DelleChiaie has a bachelor’s degree in public health and English from Worcester State University and is working on a masters in public health through the University of New England. She grew up in Haverhill, has lived in Lynn and said she’s excited to return to the North Shore/Merrimack Valley area.
“This is the area I wanted to be in and kind of make an impact in my backyard,” she said.
DelleChiaie said the field of public health is “turning its lens” to issues of equity and diversity and she was pleased to see that those are priorities in Beverly. “I felt that Beverly was very forward thinking and was going to push public health into the next level,” she said.
DelleChiaie said she would also like to transform the health department into “more of a health and human services department” that provides more than enforcement measures. She would like to see the department have the services of a social worker who can assist with issues like hoarding, for example. She said cases involving mental health have “exploded” since the pandemic.
“It’s really hard for the health department to be the enforcer, the lawyer and the therapist,” she said.
Wangari Fahari, director for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
Fahari, 36, is an artist and music business executive who said she uses art, music and culture to work for positive social change. She has worked with Beverly Main Streets on arts programming and as a BIPOC/ALAANA social justice leader at the Zen Center North Shore. Fahari grew up in Kenya and has lived in Beverly since 2016.
“I feel honored that the city has trusted me in this position,” Fahari said. “It’s all about building trust to begin with. I know it’s something that we can’t do overnight, but I also understand that now more than ever it is very necessary. I’m very open to learning from the community.”
The city created the position of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director in 2021 in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder. Abu Toppin served in the job before leaving in March 2022 for the private sector, and the position was vacant for the last year while the city searched for a new director.
Cahill said Fahari recommended that the city add the ‘B’ for belonging to the DEI acronym, to reflect a change that is being made in the wider DEIB movement. He said Fahari will help lead the effort to implement changes in city government that were recommended in a racial equity audit that the city commissioned last year.
“It’s taken some time to find Wangari and I’m really appreciative that we have because she brings an incredible set of talents to the work,” Cahill said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
