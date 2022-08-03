BEVERLY — The 57th Beverly Homecoming kicks off on Wednesday highlighted by one of its biggest events, the Lobster Festival.
The Lobster Festival will be held rain or shine from noon to 8 p.m. at Lynch Park. Lobster, lobster rolls, barbecue chicken, clam chowder, corn on the cob and more will be on sale under tents set up on the Lynch Park lawn. At the same time there will be live concerts on the park’s shell stage.
Beverly Homecoming will run from Wednesday through Sunday. Other big events include the Yankee 5K Road Race on Thursday, the Bicycle Safety Rodeo on Friday, Tiny Tots Day on Saturday, and the fireworks on Sunday night.
For the full schedule go to www.beverlyhomecoming.org/events/.