BEVERLY — Eight Beverly Hospital employees recently graduated from an English as a Second Language pilot program sponsored by the hospital in collaboration with North Shore Community College.
The 15-week course was held for employees who wanted to learn English or improve their English language skills. The program was taught on-site at Beverly Hospital and was designed to be a self-paced course with the goal of helping employees communicate effectively in their daily routines, on-the-job responsibilities, and social interactions with colleagues and patients.
The eight employees received a certificate of completion from North Shore Community College.
“By increasing accessibility to English-language programs it can open career paths and promote career growth for employees,” Tom Sands, president of Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals, said in a press release. “It can also help retain and promote a diverse workforce, improve employee morale, and help make colleagues feel more confident at work.”
The hospital is planning to offer the program again.