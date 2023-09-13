BEVERLY — This past Sunday at Beverly Hospital was all about babies and the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team who cared for them in their earliest days.
Families were welcomed back for the first Special Care Nursery Reunion at the hospital since the start of the pandemic. Nurses, doctors and parents, gathering in the hospital’s cafeteria for what has otherwise been an annual tradition, gushed over Beverly’s youngest patients months — or even years — after they were discharged.
“It’s so emotional because I just walked down the hallways we used to come for the 10 days until she came home,” said Luida Collaku, of Peabody, looking down at her daughter Luna, who was in a double carriage with twin brother Emilio.
The twins were born on Nov. 10, 2022. Emilio stayed in the hospital for three days, though the family couldn’t head home until Luna had gained enough weight.
“There are so many emotions, so many memories, good and bad,” Collaku said. “The good ones when she was doing fine, the bad ones when she dropped a pound. Thank God they’re doing very good.”
The babies at Sunday’s reunion are all doing well. Some are now toddlers who were born during the pandemic and were invited to the reunion because they spent more than 10 days at Beverly. Most were born after Jan. 1, 2022, with some discharged recently and no more than a few months old.
Beverly keeps NICU babies close to home while undergoing intensive care, said Anna McNicholas, nurse manager for the Special Care Nursery at Beverly.
“If we do have to send a baby to Boston, we try to get them back here as soon as possible,” McNicholas said. “Obviously, after having a baby, having to travel in and out of Boston to see your baby is a little stressful, so we’re super proud of that. I’m happy to have an amazing staff of nurses that make it super easy to run a unit like we do.”
The hospital cares for babies born as early as 32 weeks old. The NICU’s nurses help teach the babies how to feed, help them easily breathe and care for them after often traumatic births.
Wyatt Logan wasn’t alive when he was born on Dec. 14, 2022, his mother Keshia Logan said. He had to undergo cooling therapy in Boston, and was flown by MedFlight to Beverly on Christmas Eve for continued care.
On Sunday, he was eagerly eating blackberries and blueberries on his mom’s lap. His dad, Jason, also works in materials management at Beverly Hospital.
“It’s great to see the doctors and nurses again who literally saved his life,” Keshia Logan said.
Families were treated to a photo op, face-painting, free ice cream from Cherry Hill Creamery, children’s songs performed live by Wenham’s Brian Doser, AKA The Music Man, and storytime with therapy dog Hazel.
Volunteers from the hospital’s baby cuddler program also attended the event, including Lisa Cafran from Beverly. Through the program, NICU patients are held and loved by volunteers when their families can’t be in the hospital with them.
“The vibration and the love and the energy that you exchange is beautiful,” she said.
Gloucester’s Alayah Cole was born in Boston at 33 weeks on May 1, 2022, after her mother’s water suddenly broke. She’d spend a week and a half in the city before coming to Beverly.
Her parents couldn’t be there with her full-time because they had two other kids at home, and were grateful for her care.
As for Sunday’s event: “It’s fun just seeing everybody, the doctors, the parents, and learning their stories about how they ended up here,” her mother Tiffany Cole said.
