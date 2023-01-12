BEVERLY — On Monday, Jan. 16, Beverly's Human Rights Committee will host the city of Beverly's annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. remembrance event in the Beverly Middle School cafeteria, 502 Cabot St. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the free, hour-long event commences at 9 a.m.
The event is co-sponsored by the Beverly Human Rights Committee and the Multifaith Coalition and is co-hosted by Beverly youth. Speakers include state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Jerry Parisella.
The event will return to in-person this year after being conducted virtually in recent years. All are welcome to attend.