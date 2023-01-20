BEVERLY — Police say their investigation into an apparent overdose death in downtown Beverly has led to the arrests of two local residents on drug charges.
Lisa Marie Oliveri, 56, of 11 Riverside Ave., Danvers, and Alexander Singh Gujral, 20, of 100 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, were arrested after a months-long undercover investigation by the Beverly Police Drug Control Unit, police announced Friday.
Police said the drug control unit began the investigation after an overdose death in November. Detectives obtained the deceased's cell phone and were able to identify at least three different illicit drug suppliers by scrolling through the phone.
An undercover police detective was able to converse with the suspected drug dealers, police said. One of the dealers agreed to meet with the undercover detective at a pre-determined location. The suspected dealer, Oliveri, arrived with a bag of Gabapentin in hand and was taken into custody by detectives. Gabapentin is a prescription medication used to prevent seizures and treat nerve pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Oliveri was charged with possession of a Class C controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
An undercover detective then made contact with a second suspected supplier of the overdose victim. Over a period of three months, police said they learned that Gujral was supplying drugs obtained from the "Dark Web," a hidden portion of the internet.
Police said Gujral provided a menu and pricing list of various drugs he could supply to the detective, including "Fet-free" heroin, ecstasy, LSD, Ritalin, and the animal tranquilizer Ketamine. Police said he was using an encrypted messaging service to conduct his drug sales and the messages would disappear over time.
Police said Gujral eventually admitted indirect involvement with the overdose death of his girlfriend in Chicago in 2021. Beverly police detectives obtained a Chicago police report to corroborate the story.
Police issued a warrant for Gujral's arrest after he sold various drugs in Beverly to an undercover police officer. Gujral was arrested on Jan. 12 at his residence on School Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea by the Beverly Police Drug Control Unit, Beverly Police Officer Thomas Slavin and Manchester Police detectives. Police said they found illicit drugs during the arrest at his residence.