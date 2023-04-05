BEVERLY — A Beverly man who worked for the company that operates the MBTA's commuter rail system has been charged in a scheme to defraud the company out of more than $8 million, money that officials said could have been used to make the system safer for passengers.
John P. Pigsley, 58, also known as "Big John," was arrested at his home on Rezza Road early Wednesday morning by FBI agents. He was later arraigned in federal court in Boston on 17 charges, including wire fraud and tax evasion.
According to the indictment, Pigsley was the assistant chief engineer of facilities for Keolis Commuter Services, the company that has operated and maintained the MBTA's commuter rail system since 2014. He was responsible for the maintenance of the MBTA's commuter rail facilities and their engineering operations and had the authority to order and approve orders of electrical supplies from outside vendors for Keolis.
Prosecutors said Pigsley conspired with John Rafferty, a friend who was the general manager of one of Keolis' largest suppliers of electrical equipment, in the scheme that lasted from 2014 to 2021. It included Pigsley obtaining more than $4.5 million in cash by stealing and scrapping copper wire, and defrauding Keolis out of more than $4 million in equipment and supplies through a false invoicing scheme.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Pigsley personally picked up the copper wire orders from vendors or had them delivered to his home in Beverly, then took the wire to scrap yards and traded it for thousands of dollars in cash several times a month, and sometimes more than once a day. The fraudulently obtained equipment included at least nine trucks, seven Bobcat machines, $1 million in home building supplies and services, and a $54,000 camper.
Pigsley used the equipment for his own construction company, Pigman Group, prosecutors said. Supplies included more than $20,000 in countertops and tile and $10,000 in window treatments for Pigsley's Beverly home, and $24,000 in designer cabinets for the home of one of his friends.
U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins said the $8 million stolen from Keolis "could have been used to ensure significantly safer, faster and more reliable transportation for riders."
"Instead, these men lined their pockets for their own selfish gain," Rollins said in a press release. "It is my hope that this prosecution holds these alleged criminals accountable."
Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division, said Pigsley and Rafferty are accused of "crossing the line from fixing our broken rail system to defrauding it." Bonavolonta said the pair stole money "that was meant for repairs and routine maintenance at a time when overall needs on the commuter rail are so deep, funding sources are so strained, and the need for better service is so crucial.”
Pigsley is also charged with failing to pay federal income taxes on money he received from the scheme and filing a false tax return. He is also alleged to have deposited more than $1.9 million in cash into his bank accounts between 2014 and 2021 while structuring some of those deposits to evade reporting requirements.
Pigsley faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the wire fraud charges, five years and $250,000 on the tax evasion charges, three years and $250,000 on the false tax return charges, and 10 years and $250,000 on the bank reporting charges.
Rafferty, 69, of Hale's Location, New Hampshire, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
In the indictment, prosecutors said Keolis did not inventory or otherwise track copper wire purchases, and vendors often delivered legitmate copper wire purchases directly to Keolis work sites. That allowed Pigsley to hide his thefts by either personally picking up the wire from vendors or having it delivered to his home.
Keolis also did not require purchases of materials over $5,000 to go through an automated, electronic procurement system that would have provided additional levels of approval and security, the indictment said.
In a statement, Keolis said it was aware of the indictment, cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation, and "takes any allegation of fraud or misuse of funds seriously." The company said it identified "project anomalies" linked with an employee in late 2021 and took immediate action to investigate and ultimately suspend and then terminate the employee.
Keolis said its priority was "to ensure that our partners at the MBTA were not harmed in any way," and said it reimbursed the MBTA for "any related goods and services."
"We remain committed to transparency with the MBTA and to delivering our contract safely, reliably and with integrity," Keolis said in the statement. "We have and will continueto take measures to prevent, detect and report fraudulent activity."
The MBTA has paid Keolis annual fees ranging from $291 million to $349 million since signing a contract in 2014, according to the indictment. The MBTA's commuter rail system carries more than 127,000 passengers per day.