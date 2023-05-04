A Beverly man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Robert Miller, 59, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Paul G. Levenson, Miller was detained pending a hearing set for May 10.
The case arose from an investigation of a secure online chat platform often used for, among other things, accessing and exchanging child porn, authorities said. According to the charging documents, Miller was identified as a member of a large-scale group chat that was trading child pornography on the platform. During a search Wednesday of Miller’s residence, approximately 15 electronic devices were seized and allegedly found to contain multiple videos depicting child pornography.
In September 2018, Miller was convicted of possession of child pornography in Essex County Superior Court, for which he received a three-year probationary sentence and was required to register as a sex offender.
The U.S. Attorney's office says the charge of possession of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon federal sentencing guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Michael J. Krol, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, made the announcement Wednesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, according to authorities. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, go to www.justice.gov/psc.