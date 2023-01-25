BEVERLY — A Beverly man charged with killing his own cat was found not guilty of animal cruelty by a Salem District Court jury Wednesday morning.
The jury was out for about 90 minutes, and at one point asked to see the police report, before returning their verdict clearing Sean G. Ryan, 47.
The verdict came following a two-day trial, during which jurors heard from two Beverly police officers, the city’s animal control officer, two veterinarians and two neighbors.
While police, based on witness accounts, described Ryan as having “stomped” on the head of his orange cat “Tigger,” the testimony of two of the witnesses was less specific, and one witness appeared to be confused about the time of the incident, telling jurors he thought it happened late at night, not in the afternoon on Sept. 2, 2021.
The defense argued that Tigger, who was first seen by the sidewalk next to a utility pole on Edwards Street, wrapped in a towel, had likely been hit by a passing vehicle and left by the side of the road.
Meanwhile, a forensic veterinary pathologist from the University of New Hampshire testified for the prosecution that the cat’s injuries were not consistent with being hit by a car or truck, given that the only injuries were to the cat’s head, including skull fractures, bleeding and an eye that was dislocated from its socket.
Ryan’s lawyer, Grace Edwards, said she was “very pleased” by the outcome.
“I thought the jury got it right,” Edwards said on Wednesday. “I think they listened closely to the closing arguments, which summarized the evidence of what the Commonwealth had and didn’t have. They didn’t really have any direct evidence.”
Ryan, of 13 Edwards St., Beverly, had spent more than 16 months in custody, held without bail after a judge deemed him a danger to the community — a finding that was in part based on a past record of crimes.
Following the jury’s verdict he was released.
Edwards said she had tried previously to have Ryan released from custody on the grounds that the detention order issued in 2021 had expired, but a temporary order by the state’s highest court due to the pandemic had paused the clock, and her requests were denied.
