Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.