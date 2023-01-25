BEVERLY — A Beverly man who allegedly admitted to having and sharing images of child sexual abuse on his phone was taken into custody inside a Salem courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
Kyle Hagbourne, 27, of 101 Rantoul St., Beverly, appeared in court to answer to a single count of possession of child pornography, and pleaded not guilty.
State police had sought a summons for him to appear in court following an investigation that turned up both still images and nine videos of young girls being raped, a prosecutor said.
State police began looking into Hagbourne last June when they received information via a cyber tip line that an image of a girl between 6 and 8 had been shared on Snapchat.
State police detectives assigned to the attorney general’s office were able to identify the user’s internet address and track it to the Beverly apartment where Hagbourne lives.
On Nov. 30, they went to the apartment and spoke to Hagbourne, who agreed to speak to them and let them look at his phone, admitting he had shared the image online.
Investigators also found eight other images that had been downloaded on Nov. 25, and, after getting a search warrant to go through the files on the phone, found nine videos that had content consistent with the still photos, involving girls who appear to be between 7 and 11 years old.
A prosecutor asked for $15,000 cash bail, a GPS bracelet and home confinement, no contact with anyone under 18 and no use of social media.
Hagbourne’s attorney, Justin Edwards, objected to the amount, saying his client and his family could afford no more than $1,000, and stressing that his client is not a flight risk and appeared in court in response to a summons.
Edwards also told Judge Allen Swan that Hagbourne had been cooperative with investigators, “to his detriment.” He said Hagbourne’s parents had already taken away his phone.
Edwards also asked to speak to the judge at the bench to make part of his argument out of earshot of a reporter in the courtroom.
After that discussion, Swan made a passing reference to “mental health” issues, but then set bail at $15,000 for Hagbourne, who was placed in handcuffs by court officers.
If bail is posted, Hagbourne will be required to stay away from anyone under 18 and not use social media.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22.
