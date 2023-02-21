BEVERLY — A Beverly business owner pleaded not guilty Tuesday to stealing money from 24 customers around the country who had hired him to build food and beverage carts and trailers and convert school buses into campers.
Lawrence Kudlik, 63, of 2 Bartlett St., had been facing more than a dozen complaints in Salem District Court, but last month was indicted by a grand jury on 24 counts of larceny over $1,200.
He made his first appearance in Salem Superior Court on Tuesday morning.
Kudlik operated a number of businesses that advertised heavily on social media, including “Enable RV,” “Cottage Concessions,” “FarmNYard,” “Chicken Coops For Sale,” “Boston Concessions,” and “The Little Coffee Shop.”
He has continued to maintain a social media presence, with multiple videos still available on YouTube, but under an agreement accepted by a judge, he was ordered not to advertise his business on social media and not conduct any new business in Massachusetts.
He was also ordered not to contact any of the customers who say Kudlik took their money and either didn't deliver the item or delivered a poorly constructed item.
Kudlik will be allowed to remain free on a total of $1,300 bail as long as he follows the conditions, Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 13 in the case.
Kudlik had been charged initially after several customers contacted Beverly police. After a Salem News article appeared online, other customers came forward.