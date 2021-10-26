BEVERLY — Ronald McBrien, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Beverly, has been named the 2020 Auxiliarist of the Year and the recipient of the Captain Arthur J. Benway Award.
The award was presented “in recognition of outstanding service to USCG Auxiliary Division 4, First District Northern Region,” according to a press release.
McBrien, who lives in Saugus, joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary in 1996 and has earned numerous awards. He currently serves as the Communications Center Watchstander at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Gloucester and as staff officer for member training for Flotilla 04-01, which meets at the Jubilee Yacht Club in Beverly.