BEVERLY — Beverly Middle School Principal Matthew Poska has announced that he will resign at the end of the school year.
Poska made the announcement on Wednesday morning in an email to school staff. He said he is "actively pursuing other opportunities" and wants to give Beverly the chance to conduct a timely search for his replacement.
In an interview, Poska said Beverly has become a "second home" to him, but he is looking at other jobs in an effort to continue to grow professionally. He declined to say which jobs he is pursuing. Poska was a finalist for the Peabody High School principal's job last year. He was also a finalist for Arlington High School principal in 2013.
"I've been honest in my desire to continue to grow," he said. "I've been here for 16 years. It's bittersweet, believe me. Beverly has welcomed me as one of their own. I didn't grew up here but I do consider 01915 a part of who I am."
Poska, 49, was named principal of Briscoe Middle School in 2006 and continued on as principal of the new Beverly Middle School, which opened in 2018. He also served as an assistant principal at Beverly High School from 2004 to 2006.
Poska, who lives in Gloucester, is a native of Lynn and a former hockey coach for Lynn English and Swampscott high schools. He was also an assistant principal/director of athletics at Saugus High School and a history and social studies teacher in Lynn.
This story will be updated.
