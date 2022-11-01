BEVERLY — Dennis Dantas, 14, was honored by the New Hampshire state fire marshal and other public safety officials Tuesday for his heroics that saved a little girl’s life.
Dennis was with his cousins at a campsite in New Hampton, N.H., on Sept. 3 when he noticed an 8-year-old girl laying still at the bottom of a swimming pool. He dove to the bottom, tapped her to see if she was responsive and pulled her out of the water when he quickly realized she was in trouble.
He called for help and got the attention of two nurses who happened to be nearby at the time. They performed CPR on the little girl until first responders arrived at the scene, and it would have been too late for the girl if Dennis hadn’t pulled her out, said Sean Toomey, New Hampshire’s state fire marshal.
“I think a lot of people are nervous about sometimes getting involved and helping, but when a 14-year old boy can jump in the water and save a life, think about what some of us adults can do,” Toomey said.
Dennis received the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Award of Excellence in Fire & Life Safety in front of his friends, family, Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur and Beverly Middle School staff inside the school’s atrium Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time in two years that Toomey had given out the award, which is presented to youth who do an outstanding act in the area of fire and life safety.
“We say ‘See something, say something.’ You saw something what was happening, an emergency, and you jumped right in action,” Toomey told Dennis Tuesday. “For that, you really need to be proud.”
Dennis was also honored by Neil Irvine, New Hampton’s town manager earlier this fall. Irvine presented him with awards on behalf of New Hampshire Fire and Emergency Services and Concord Hospital Emergency Medical Services.
“For your acts of heroism, in recognition of outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, your selfless act of rescuing a young drowning victim, placing your own safety in jeopardy to save another person’s life is to be recognized and commended,” Irvine said at the time.
Dennis’ family is proud of his quick-thinking and selfless actions, his mother Djenane Oliveira said.
“As a parent, you never know if you’re doing good or not,” she said. “But when something like this happens, then it’s a sign that you’re doing good work.”
Dennis had one bit of advice for others after receiving the award Tuesday.
“Watch out for people,” he said.
