Cape Ann is home to many poets, both past and present, and in that spirit of creative thinking, the Gloucester Writers Center presents the final event in its Winter Reading Series.
Poet and professor January Gill O’Neil, who served as a longtime executive director of the Massachusetts Poetry Festival, will give a reading on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester.
O'Neil is an associate professor at Salem State University, and the author of "Rewilding" (2018), "Misery Islands" (2014), and "Underlife" (2009), all published by CavanKerry Press.
She serves on the boards of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly and The Association of Writers and Writing Programs.
Her poems and articles have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-A-Day series, American Poetry Review, Green Mountains Review, Kenyon Review Online, Poetry, Ploughshares, and WBUR’s Cognoscenti, among others. She is the recipient of fellowships from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Cave Canem, and the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund. She also was the 2019-2020 John and Renée Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi, Oxford. O’Neil is one of five judges for the 2022 National Book Award in poetry.
She lives with her two children in Beverly. For more details, visit gloucesterwriters.org.