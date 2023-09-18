BEVERLY — Beverly police Chief John LeLacheur has appealed a judge’s decision not to dismiss a lawsuit against him over a tweet he posted during a search for a domestic violence suspect six years ago.
In an appeal filed last month in Massachusetts Appeals Court, LeLacheur said he should not have to stand trial because information about the victim in the tweet was included by mistake.
“(T)here is no evidence — whatsoever — upon which a jury could reasonably infer that Chief LeLacheur acted with malice, bad faith, or corruption,” the appeal says.
The case against LeLacheur involves a tweet that he posted during a search for a domestic violence suspect on Oct. 18, 2017, in Beverly. The tweet included a bulletin that had been circulated to law enforcement containing details about the victim, including her name, where she was staying under police protection, and the location and time of her child’s release from school.
LeLacheur has said he posted the tweet to alert the public of the danger of the suspect during an active manhunt. But instead of attaching the suspect’s “Most Wanted” picture, LeLacheur mistakenly attached a document intended only for law enforcement that included the personal information, he said.
LeLacheur deleted the tweet 10 to 15 minutes after it was posted, but not before it was spotted by people following his account, including members of the news media.
The woman is suing for invasion of privacy, saying the tweet posed a threat to her, her son and her unborn child. She said she suffered severe anxiety and fear for their safety, causing her to go into premature labor.
In April, Lawrence Superior Court Judge Kristen Buxton denied LeLacheur’s motion for summary judgment, saying a jury must decide whether LeLacheur’s conduct “establishes a knowing disregard or intentional bypassing of the limits on the use of statutorily confidential information.” LeLacheur appealed that decision on Aug. 1.
In an email, Steven Coren, a lawyer representing the woman in the case, said his client “feels the law supports the lower court’s decision denying the chief’s motion for summary judgment and she is hopeful that the Appeal Courts will agree.”
Thomas Donohue, a lawyer representing LeLacheur, said in an email that they are asking the appellate court to dismiss the lawsuit “because Chief LeLacheur did not intentionally include the information or engage in an invasion of privacy.”
“While on scene at a rapidly evolving manhunt for a highly dangerous suspect, Chief LeLacheur sent a Tweet to warn the public and to aid the suspect’s apprehension,” Donohue said. “Unfortunately, instead of attaching the suspect’s photo, he mistakenly attached a document that contained information about the plaintiff.”
LeLacheur’s appeal also says he is protected by “common law immunity” because his posting of the tweet was within his discretion as police chief and he was acting in good faith to warn the public and apprehend a dangerous suspect.
LeLacheur, 61, has been the Beverly police chief since 2013. Last week Mayor Mike Cahill reappointed him to remain on the job until 2027, when LeLacheur will reach the mandatory retirement age of 65 for police. The City Council must approve the reappointment.
