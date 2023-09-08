BEVERLY — Beverly police said they arrested a man Thursday after finding a combined 100 grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine and $997 in cash in a hidden compartment in the vehicle he was driving.
Manuel Soto Guzman, 29, of Lawrence, was charged with trafficking Class A fentanyl, trafficking Class B cocaine, and several driving violations, police said.
Police said detectives in the department's drug control unit were investigating drug activity in the area of Fayette Street on Thursday afternoon when they spotted a dark-colored Acura driving through the area and saw its driver walk to a known drug location.
When a detective conducted a traffic stop, the driver presented what appeared to be a fake identification, police said. Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle because it was suspected to be a "drug delivery vehicle."
Police found a hidden compartment in the vehicle containing several bags of cocaine and fentanyl and a large amount of cash. In total, detectives recovered approximately 60 grams of fentanyl, 40 grams of crack cocaine and the cash, police said.
The vehicle's registered owner, Brenda Margarita Lopez, 38, of Lawrence, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Beverly Police Officer Tim Leblanc assisted detectives in the arrest. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Christina Cavagnaro and her K-9, Thor, assisted in the execution of the search warrant and the finding of the hidden compartment, police said.