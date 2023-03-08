BEVERLY — David Ryder, an Army veteran and a Realtor, has spent the better part of the last three years searching for a kidney donor.
Ryder, 65, grew up in Salem and Peabody, and has lived with his wife, Cathy, in Beverly since 1989. He served as a paratrooper and a photographer during two deployments in the Army and has worked full-time as a Realtor since 1990, running his agency Ryder Realty Inc., until treatment for his kidney disease began requiring twice-weekly dialysis in 2020.
He was diagnosed with kidney disease 30 years ago, but only started dialysis in 2020 and has been in urgent need of a kidney transplant since then. The genetic condition, polcystic kidney disease, has permanently damaged his kidneys. He said the process of finding a donor has been “very exhausting.” He's been on a Mass General Hospital waiting list for a deceased donor’s kidney with his blood type for almost six years.
In November 2021, he began working with DOVE Transplant, a nonprofit organization that works exclusively with veterans to match kidney recipients with donors. DOVE found Ryder a donor, but the match fell through after medical complications. He had another lead after posting on the Beverly community Facebook page, which also fell through for medical reasons. He was even ready to take out an ad in his local newspaper.
Ryder's profile on DOVE's website explains that because his children may also have the disease, they are unable to be considered as potential donors. "Finding a living kidney donor is the best chance Dave has to get back to boating, traveling and living a full life," DOVE says.
Throughout the process, Ryder said, “DOVE has been my advocate,” and recommended the group as a resource for other veterans with his condition. The nonprofit plans to put up a billboard to search for donors for him. The billboard company DOVE is working with, after hearing DOVE’s plans, said they’d cover the costs of the effort for the nonprofit.
Ryder has been undergoing dialysis twice a week in Beverly, but this is simply “to keep me alive,” he said, until he can have a kidney transplant. He is still searching for a donor.
For more details on becoming a possible kidney donor, go to www.dovetransplant.org/new-donor.