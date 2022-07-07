BEVERLY — Paul Willenbrock of Beverly has been honored by UnitedHealthcare for his contributions to the health and well-being of his community.
Willenbrock was one of six recipients of the company’s first New England Champions program to honor local senior citizens. He received an Olympic-style gold medal from former Boston College and New England Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie in a ceremony on June 30.
Willenbrock is a volunteer on The Arc of Massachusetts Government Affairs Committee and was involved in the passage of Nicky’s Law, legislation that created a registry of individuals who committed acts of substantiated abuse that have resulted in serious physical or emotional injury of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Nicky’s Law was signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in February of 2020.
UnitedHealthcare donated $5,000 to a charity of each recipient’s choice. Willenbrock chose to support the Shore Educational Collaborative.