Patience won out on Wednesday when Patricia Kafker, of Beverly, won the Publishers Clearing House’s (PCH) $10,000 prize after entering the company’s contests nearly every day for the past five years.
“Oh my god, you’re kidding me! I love what you do!” Kafker exclaimed after a surprise visit from the PCH’s “Prize Patrol”, a team of PCH employees who travel around the country to award their winners in person with champagne, flowers, and the iconic giant check.
This specific prize awarded to Kafker provided the choice of either a luxury cruise package for two, or the $10,000 that the cruise is valued at.
“That’s a no-brainer,” said Kafker, quickly opting for the $10,000, which she plans to use on a down payment for a new car she says she desperately needs.
Winners of PCH contests are never told beforehand that they have won, so finding them can prove an occasional challenge.
“About a fifth of the time (the winner) isn’t there, but we usually find them quickly,” explained Howie Guja of the Prize Patrol team. This was the case Wednesday afternoon, as neither Patricia Kafker nor her husband Ron were home at the time the Prize Patrol initially arrived with cameras rolling and check in hand.
Guja immediately got to work searching for contact info, talking to neighbors, and calling local Home Depots where he knew she works as a sales associate, all in hopes of informing her of her extremely important delivery without spoiling the surprise.
Some neighbors expressed shock that the PCH advertisements they had seen on TV were in fact showing real winners.
“I know it seems like a joke, but it’s real,” said Guja to the other residents of the building, some of whom were initially incredulous about the unusual delivery. Neighbors like Diana Coffill stopped what they were doing to try and help track her down, but it would take the Prize Patrol a few hours before finally finding her after she returned home from her shift at work.
After five years of consistently entering PCH contests, and among the over 10 million unique monthly visitors that the PCH online game network receives, Patricia Kafker’s persistence paid off. Standing in front of her building, residents were honking and giving thumbs up as they drove into the parking lot.
”We’re in shock,” said Ron Kafker, who admitted to teasing her for playing PCH games and sweepstakes so often. “I’m gonna have to swallow my words now!” he said with a laugh.