BEVERLY — The Beverly Rotary Club last week presented $2,500 grants to the Beverly Fire Department and the Beverly Police Department, for a total of $5,000.
The money for the Fire Department will be used for equipment upgrades and other support for the department’s dive team, which is one of the few dive teams on the North Shore and services areas north of Boston up to the New Hampshire line.
The dive team has a 33-foot rescue boat that is used in the ocean and can be trucked inland to be deployed in ponds, streams and lakes.
A specific use of the grant money for the Police Department has not yet been determined, but Chief John LeLacheur said he hoped it would be applied in an area to benefit the entire department.
The Beverly Rotary Club uses monies generated through its fundraising activities to provide grants to local organizations, nonprofits and other groups involved in community support and charitable activities.