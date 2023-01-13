BEVERLY -- The annual Beverly-Salem Elks Hoop Shoot will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Beverly School for the Deaf at 6 Echo Ave. in Beverly.
The event is a free throw-shooting contest for boys and girls in three age categories. Ages 12-13 will shoot at 9 a.m.; ages 10-11 at 10 a.m.; and ages 8-9 at 11 a.m. Contestants will be grouped by their age as of April 1, 2023.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three in each category, with the top finishers receiving jackets. All participants will receive a T-shirt. The winners will advance to district competition, with the chance to move on to the state, regional and national levels.
For more information call Charlie Summit at 508-843-1321.