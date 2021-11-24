BOSTON — Members of the Beverly/Salem American Legion Post 331 baseball team were honored at the Massachusetts Statehouse on Wednesday for the program’s first-ever Massachusetts state and Northeast regional titles.
Gov. Charlie Baker congratulated the young players on their historic run in the recent season and was presented with a baseball from the Legion World Series signed by members of the team.
The players shared cake with Baker and chatted about the season that took the team all the way to the Legion’s World Series over the summer.
Coach Mike Levine said the World Series run was particularly uplifting for the young players after the previous year of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions that sidelined many sporting events.
“After losing their high school season to COVID, they really poured it on this last season,” Levine said. “These are great kids and they worked hard for it.”
The champions of Massachusetts and the Northeast Region finished the year 18-4 overall. They were also the first team in 12 years to go undefeated at the state tournament, giving them a spot at winning the Legion’s World Series.
But their bid for a world title came up just shy after a 13-3 loss to Idaho in the final rounds of the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, in August.
State Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, was among the lawmakers who attended Wednesday’s celebration at the state Capitol. He said the team’s run in the previous season was “nothing short of extraordinary.”
“To put it in context, there’s over 3,400 teams and 55,000 players in the league and this team finished in the top five — which is extraordinary,” he said. “This is a dedicated team of young players and coaches that really put their hearts into it.”