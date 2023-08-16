BEVERLY — The city of Beverly is asking residents how they would like the city to use its share of money from opioid settlements.
The city on Tuesday posted a survey on its website to solicit input from residents. It said the state of Massachusetts expects to receive just over $1 billion over the next 18 years from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the nation’s opioid crisis.
Sixty percent of the funds will go to the state, and the remainder will be distributed to cities and towns to address disparities in existing services and outcomes among people disadvantaged by race, wealth and stigma, the city’s posting said.
“We understand that the opioid epidemic has affected families, services providers, and those battling opioid use disorder, so we hope to use this information to gain insight into how to best disperse this money,” the city said.
The city said the brief survey “does not equate to strategic planning nor can it sustain large projects, as funding is limited.”
The survey can be found at www.beverlyma.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=260.
