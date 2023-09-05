BEVERLY — The city is inviting the public to share their thoughts on possible projects to be funded by the Community Preservation Act.
Residents are invited to attend a public hearing at City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., hosted by the Beverly Community Preservation Committee.
The committee provides grants to certain projects that benefit the city and residents under the Community Preservation Act, which the city adopted in 2012. The committee invites and reviews applications from individuals and groups in Beverly and makes funding recommendations to the City Council.
The CPA raises money from a combination of local and state tax revenues, including a 1% surcharge on property taxes in Beverly. For fiscal 2023, there was more than $1.36 million in state and local tax revenue available, in addition to unspent funds carried over from previous years, according to the city.
The funds are awarded annually through a competitive application process, with the 2023-24 funding round launching in September. The city is encouraging Beverly residents to attend the Sept. 14 public hearing to learn more about the CPA and how it benefits Beverly, and to provide their input on priorities moving forward.
CPA funds can be use on four types of projects — open space, recreation, historic preservation, and community housing. A total 75 projects have received CPA money since the city adopted the program.
CPA-funded projects include improvements to the GAR Hall on Dane Street and upgrades to many of the city’s parks, as well as less visible projects such as the conservation of historic documents, creation of a community housing study, a historic preservation plan, and the purchase of property that will remain as open space.
