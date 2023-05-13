BEVERLY — Zachary DaSilva Grondin, a junior at Beverly High School, launched his nonprofit, “Crown a Life,” on Jan. 5, and the nonprofit’s website just two weeks ago.
DaSilva Grondin’s goal is to help communities across the world “according to their local needs.” The nonprofit has chosen to focus on communities in Nepal, Brazil, and Mozambique. Missionary organizations based in those countries have a relationship with Christ Community Church in Peabody, a Brazilian church where his family are members.
DaSilva Grondin works with the missionary organization Pronasce in Mozambique, and ROCK Missions in the Interior Pernambuco in Brazil. His contacts in Nepal requested that their name be kept anonymous for safety reasons.
The Beverly teen was inspired to create “Crown a Life” after missionaries in contact with these communities came to his church in 2015.
“I always had a friendship with them,” he explained. In 2022, they invited him to visit Nepal, where he met victims of human trafficking. “A lot of them have had their childhood taken away.”
DaSilva Grondin plays guitar, and during that visit he gave guitar lessons, inspiring some to take it up. This August he is traveling to Brazil, as well.
DaSilva Grondin chose the name “Crown a Life” because he believes that through providing these opportunities, “people can be transformed.” He hopes to involve people his age in this work — Crown a Life has the option for people to lead their own fundraisers, as well.
The goal is to raise $30,000 for a van in Brazil to transport food and medical resources to Indigenous tribes and to transport children in these communities to school, a distance which takes miles by foot and is inhibiting without a vehicle.
“Crown a Life” is hosting a fundraiser May 20 at Lynch Park in Beverly, where there will be activities like soccer, volleyball, and tug-of-war, with a suggested donation of $20.
For more information, go to crownalife.org.