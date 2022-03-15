BEVERLY — Two local teens have been dubbed MVPs in Esports.
Beverly Middle School students Lucas Monfette, 14, and Sam Magil, 13, have been recognized as the most valuable players of Esports, an organized multiplayer online video game competition that combines digital and physical activity.
“There are lots of factors that go into being selected as an MVP in Esports — score, levels, competition guidelines, etc,” said Isiah Simmons, Esports director and coach at the Greater Beverly YMCA. “But as the director of this new program, I see first-hand the positive way these kids interact with one another — online while gaming, in the gym during the physical activity portion of the program or while hanging out in the gaming studio.
“It is clear to me that the level of respect and overall sportsmanship they show toward one another in this gaming platform is what really makes Esports a unique and special option for tweens and teens,” he said.
With three age divisions that cover elementary through high school, students practice and play once a week for 90 minutes with 30 minutes of physical fitness built into the practicing time.
Magil explained that his favorite part of Esports was learning how to connect with people while Monfette loved how his coach always encouraged them to do their best.
“That was my biggest takeaway, to do my best,” Monfette noted.
“The Esports program was great,” Monfette’s mom, Alysha, said. “Prior to the pandemic, my son Lucas always played basketball to stay active. He began to lose interest and felt less excited about playing. During his time in Esports, he not only played basketball as the activity part of the program, but he also played NBA 2K.
“Since his session, he has gone to the Y nearly every day to play basketball, started connecting with other teens in the fitness area and the basketball gym and he is now asking to be enrolled in the basketball league again,” she said. “He’s lost 20 pounds of weight he added during virtual school and he has regained relationships with his friends.”
According to the Esports website, the physical fitness portion changes weekly from games in the gym to cardio and strength activities on the fitness floor.
“Esports is a great opportunity for kids to take their love of gaming and play competitively in our brand new gaming studio. We compete against teams all along the East Coast region from New York to Florida, there are nine teams that compete in our league,” Simmons explained.
“Gamers can meet new friends and get some physical activity in the gym and on the fitness floor as part of the same program,” he said. “It’s a fabulous addition to our youth programming at the Y.”