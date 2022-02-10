BEVERLY — Four Beverly veterans who were killed in the Vietnam War will have city squares dedicated in their honor.
The City Council voted this week to approve a request by the Beverly Veterans Council to erect “veterans square” signs in memory of Donald Contarino, John Glasser, James Shotwell and Alfred Small. All four were killed in action between 1966 and 1969 in the Vietnam War.
Paul Lantz, commander of Beverly Veterans of Foreign Wars Fortunato Post 545, said he researched where the four soldiers grew up in Beverly so that the veterans squares can be located in their neighborhoods.
“Hopefully they’ll be there forever,” Lantz said.
Beverly Fielding, who is Alfred Small’s niece, said she is thrilled that her uncle is being remembered in this way.
“If my grandmother was here she would be so grateful that this is being done for her son,” said Fielding, who lives in Peabody.
Small grew up on Mechanic Street and graduated from Beverly Trade High School in 1967. According to a story in the Beverly Times, he was an Army sergeant serving in a tank unit when he was killed in action near Saigon on Nov. 24, 1968. He was 19 years old.
Fielding, who was 10 at the time, said she was there when her mother got the call that he had been killed.
“He was a nice guy,” Fielding said. “He was very kind to people.”
Small’s square will be located at the corner of Rantoul and Roundy streets.
Contarino was an Army corporal who was killed during enemy action at an aircraft landing zone near Duc Pho, South Vietnam, on Aug. 14, 1969, according to a story in the Beverly Times. He was 19.
Contarino was born in Dorchester and attended Boston Technical School until his family moved to Beverly Farms. He attended Beverly High School and enlisted in the Army in September 1968, and specialized in helicopter training. He was in Vietnam for four months before he was killed.
Contarino’s square will be dedicated at the corner of High and Haskell streets in Beverly Farms.
Glasser was a lance corporal in the Marines. At the age of 18, he was killed in a battle near the village of Binh Nghia on Sept. 15, 1966, according to a remembrance posted on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website. His memorial square will be located at the corner of McKay Street and Colgate Road.
James Shotwell was a 27-year-old Army captain who graduated from West Point. After volunteering for a second tour in Vietnam, he was killed on May 25, 1968, during a search-and-destroy mission near Danang while commanding Company C of the 52nd Infantry, according to a video on Facebook narrated by Beverly Vietnam Veterans Post 1 Commander Chuck Clark.
“I will remember Hunter (the name he was known by to family and friends) as an example of all that is right in America, and pray that his sacrifice was not in vain,” a friend was quoted in Shotwell’s West Point obituary.
Shotwell’s square will be located at the corner of Hale and Valley streets in Beverly Farms.
The city of Beverly has dedicated dozens of squares, parks, playgrounds and memorials to veterans over the years. The last time a square was dedicated was in 2009, in honor of Stephen Fortunato, who was killed in the war in Afghanistan.
