BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill will hold a community meeting to discuss how to prioritize spending $12.6 million in federal funds that the city will receive.
The virtual meeting will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. Use this link to join the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99657899521.
The money that Beverly will receive is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden on March 11 to help the country recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
Cahill and his staff will begin the meeting with a brief presentation on ARPA and the categories of funding. Beverly residents, business owners and community organizations will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and priorities for how the funding should by used in the community.
For more information on how funds can be used, go to https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRP-Quick-Reference-Guide-FINAL-508a.pdf.