BEVERLY — The city will hold an online public forum next week to talk about ways to allow homeowners to add “accessory dwelling units” in their houses.
The ADUs, as they are called, could be apartments in a home’s basement or above a garage or even a new small building on a homeowner’s property, depending on how new rules are crafted, according to officials.
The potential changes could allow homeowners to downsize while remaining in their homes, give their children or parents a place to live, or provide an extra source of income by renting out an ADU, according to an explainer by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, which is working with the city on the project.
An easing of the rules on ADUs could “help make it easier for people who work in Beverly to live in Beverly, including teachers, firefighters, and nurses (to name a few),” the explainer says.
The public forum is scheduled for Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. People can register at mapc.ma/beverlyaduforum.
Beverly is one of many communities in Massachusetts that are considering changes, or have already made changes, to their laws regarding ADUs as a way to help with a housing shortage. About two-thirds of cities and towns in the Boston metro area allow ADUs, according to the MAPC. Locally, Salem updated its ADU zoning last year.
According to the MAPC, the cost of housing is out of reach for many people in Beverly, even those who already live there. Demographic shifts are increasing the demand for smaller housing options, which ADUs could provide. The majority of households in Beverly, 65%, have only one or two people.
There are at least 15 ADUs in Beverly, but there may be many more that are un-permitted, according to the MAPC. The agency said the city’s current zoning is “restrictive” and prevents more ADUs from being legally developed.
The current rules allow only family members of the home’s residents to live in ADUs. If the homeowner or the ADU tenant moves, the kitchen in the ADU must be removed within 90 days.
The city’s Planning Department is leading the effort to update the ADU zoning, with guidance from a steering committee of Beverly residents. The project will include the development of a new online, interactive tool to help the public and officials understand the potential impacts of different approaches to regulating ADUs, according to the MAPC.
After public feedback and research, the city will draft amendments to the existing ADU zoning ordinance and present them to the Planning Board and to the public through a digital outreach campaign. A proposed new ordinance will be presented in the spring to the City Council, which must vote on it.
