BEVERLY — The city has scheduled a second COVID home test kit giveaway for residents at a drive-through site at Lynch Park on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.
The kits contain two rapid antigen COVID tests each and will be given free of charge to residents who show proof of residency.
The city gave away about 6,000 test kits in its first drive-through event on Tuesday. Mayor Mike Cahill said residents who received kits on Tuesday should not show up on Thursday.
Residents will be given one test kit for an individual or a maximum of two test kits for a household.