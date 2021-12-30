BEVERLY — The city’s Board of Health is expected to hold another meeting in the near future to discuss restoring a city-wide mask mandate on all indoor public areas.
The body attempted to do so Tuesday afternoon, but an angered crowd opposing the proposal overtook the meeting and ran their own “hearing” after officials abandoned the virtual session completely.
“There will be another meeting,” city health director William Burke said Wednesday. “We’re working on scheduling and details, but do not have anything definitive to report at this time.”
The meeting on Tuesday was held via Google Meet, one of several popular webinar and video meeting platforms to see widespread use during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, members of the public continually unmuted themselves and spoke openly and out of turn, preventing the meeting from ever calling to order.
The body is also working to fill a vacancy left by previous board chairperson Frank Carbone, according to Burke. William Alpine Jr. is the current chairperson, with Susan Higgins the body’s lone other member.
“The mayor has presented a candidate to the City Council for appointment,” Burke said. “I expect the process to be concluded soon.”
