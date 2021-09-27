BEVERLY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Beverly Post No. 545 has announced two essay contests for the 2021-2022 year.
The National VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest is a worldwide competition that gives students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to submit a three- to five-minute audio and typed essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme is "America: Where Do We Go From Here?"
The National VFW Patriot's Pen Essay Contest is for students in grades 6-8. Students write a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on democracy. This year's theme is "How Can I Be A Good American?"
Beverly Post No. 545 will choose a local winner for both contests and award those students $100 and submit their winning entry to the next level for further consideration. The state winners will compete at the national level for awards ranging from $500 to $30,000.
The national winners are also provided an all-expense trip to Washington, D.C., in March.
The deadline for essay submissions is Oct. 31. For more information, contact Beverly Post No. 545 Youth Programs Chairman Jerry Guilebbe at j.guilebbe@comcast.net or 508-725-7865.